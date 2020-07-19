Sports News

Face Off Game: Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah to take on Kotoko's Danlad Ibrahim

Danlad Ibrahim comes up against Richard Arthur

Goalkeepers Richard Attah and Danlad Ibrahim will come up against each other in a FIFA football match on PS4.

The Kotoko tough goalie threw a challenge at the Phobian on social media claiming to be a better player of the FIFA football game on PS4.



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim who spent the 2019/2020 football season on loan at Berekum Chelsea sent a warning to the Phobian shot topper after thrashing a colleague 7-0 in a friendly game.



In a reaction to the post on Twitter, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah described the former Ghana U-17 goalie as a small boy.



According to him, he will beat Danlad Ibrahim to bring shame to Asante Kotoko and all of their followers.

It is understood that the two Ghanaian goalkeepers are planning to face off for a game very soon to decide who is better at playing the game.





SMH ???????????, small boys are young , you score beginner 7 and you’re happy, don’t worry bring it ON , @phobia_fans we no they carry last ???????????????????????? https://t.co/q3xjh6byDR — RICHARD ATTAH (@RichardAttah16) July 18, 2020

?@danlad_ibrahim? please advise yourself before is too late, Because am going to disgrace you and entire family of Asente Kotoko and the fans as well . (BRING IT ON DANLAD )?@HeartsOfOakGH? ?@AsanteKotoko_SC? ?@danlad_ibrahim? ?@CoachOpeele? pic.twitter.com/Y1cnMuxmkn — RICHARD ATTAH (@RichardAttah16) July 18, 2020

