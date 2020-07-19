1
Face Off Game: Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah to take on Kotoko's Danlad Ibrahim

Danlad Richard Attah Danlad Ibrahim comes up against Richard Arthur

Goalkeepers Richard Attah and Danlad Ibrahim will come up against each other in a FIFA football match on PS4.

The Kotoko tough goalie threw a challenge at the Phobian on social media claiming to be a better player of the FIFA football game on PS4.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim who spent the 2019/2020 football season on loan at Berekum Chelsea sent a warning to the Phobian shot topper after thrashing a colleague 7-0 in a friendly game.

In a reaction to the post on Twitter, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah described the former Ghana U-17 goalie as a small boy.

According to him, he will beat Danlad Ibrahim to bring shame to Asante Kotoko and all of their followers.

It is understood that the two Ghanaian goalkeepers are planning to face off for a game very soon to decide who is better at playing the game.



Source: footballghana.com

