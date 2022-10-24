0
Facilities alone can't make Hearts of Oak competitive in Africa - NCC Chairman responds to Togbe

Mon, 24 Oct 2022

Chairman of the National Chapter's Committee of Accra Hearts of Oak Elvis Herman Hesse says the Hearts of Oak board should not be only fixated on building facilities but also be concerned about the club's inability to compete and win trophies in Africa.

Accra Hearts of Oak dominated and conquered Africa when they won both the caf Champions League and Super Cup titles in 2000.

The Phobians again made history in 2005 when they won the maiden Caf Confederation Cup title at the expense of their bitter rivals Asante Kotoko.

But for almost two decades, the Rainbow club has struggled to rub shoulders with the elites on the continent and this is why Elvis Herman Hesse is admonishing the current board and management of the club to work towards when he spoke to Untoldstories TV GH.

"If we don't compete at the highest level in Africa, the name Accra Hearts of Oak will not be recognised by FIFA or Caf no matter the facilities or infrastructures we put up," he told Untoldstories TV GH.

"What is the position of Accra Hearts of Oak and Kotoko on the list of top clubs in Africa? Infrastructure alone can not measure a club's success. We appreciate the facilities but the target and standard of Accra Hearts of Oak are very high. We know that he is doing his best but our supporters are such that they've seen trophies a lot," he added.

