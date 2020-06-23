Sports News

Failure to win Africa trophy with Kotoko still hurts me – Stephen Oduro

Kumasi Asante Kotoko legendary midfielder, Stephen Oduro says his inability to win the CAF inter club competition for the porcupine warriors haunts him.

Oduro was part of the Kotoko team that lost both the CAF winners cup and the confederations cup in 2002 and 2004 to Wydad Athletic Club and Hearts of Oak respectively.



According to Oduro, he is still worried about not being able to win any African trophy for the Kumasi based club as he strongly believes they had what it takes to win Africa then.



“I still feel disappointed not to win Africa. I had wanted to do something remarkable for the club so I will be remembered when I’m no more”

“We won all the trophies for Kotoko except Africa and that is the only trophy the life Patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II wanted since it has eluded him for a long time”



“So after losing to both Wydad and Hearts I became frustrated because I had wanted to write my name into the books of players that have won Africa for Kotoko”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.