'Fake News' - Kamaldeen Sulemana reacts to reports of leaving Black Stars WhatsApp group after World Cup

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has issued a cryptic response to reports that he has left the WhatsApp page of the team following their exit from the 2022 World Cup.

The Rennes winger tweeted “Eish” in reply to a tweet suggesting he left the platform because he was unhappy with the limited minutes he enjoyed at the World Cup.



The Black Stars were knocked out by Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, in a game that ended 2-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium.



Kamaldeen was introduced in the second half of the game and gave a good account of himself with many wondering why coach Otto Addo did not trust the 22-year-old in previous matches.



Otto Addo has meanwhile left his post as head coach of Ghana following the team’s ousting from the competition.



He explained that his decision was made and duly communicated to the Ghana Football Association before the tournament commenced in Qatar.

“As I said before, I have an assistant role. It was clear that I will stop after the World Cup. I always said if we qualified for the World Cup I'd resign afterward, even if we were world champions. I and my family see our future in Germany” he said during the post-match presser.



In his parting message, Otto Addo thanked the President of the Ghana Football Association and indicated his trust in the ‘young’ Ghanaian team to excel in future tournaments.



“I said we all have to change our mentality and support a little bit more especially for a young team like this which can surely win the AFCON but sometimes things take time to integrate, to develop.” The 47-year-old told the media.



“I would like you to let them work in peace, grow in peace and develop in peace.” He admonished.



He has gone back to Dortmund to continue his talent coach role.

EE/KPE