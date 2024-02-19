Famous supporter Obour details role of Nana Ama McBrown's mother in his marriage to Brazilian lady

Samuel Aggrey, popularly referred to as Obour

Samuel Aggrey, popularly referred to as Obour, a Ghanaian supporter famous for carrying a pot during Black Stars' matches, has recounted the role of the mother of legendary actress Nana Ama McBrown in his relationship and subsequent marriage to a Brazilian lady in Germany.

In an interview with Delay, Samuel Aggrey detailed that Nana Ama McBrown's mother was instrumental in his transition from Ghana to Germany.



He explained that through the assistance of McBrown’s mother, he got a job as a shop attendant and also struck a relationship with a Brazilian lady who later became his wife and mother of his first daughter.



“I was granted a three-year German visa and while I was there, I was assisting Nana Ama McBrown’s mother. Through her, I got a job as a shop attendant.



“It was through Nana McBrown’s mother that I met the Brazilian lady. We stayed together for almost two years. We had a daughter and she is almost 20 years old. Her parents wanted me to marry her during the 2014 World Cup so I went with some people and we performed the rites in Brazil. We officially became husband and wife. We are still married but it has been a while since I saw her."



The host questioned him about the stability of the pot on his head. The ardent Black Stars supporter expressed confidence that the pot, which has given him global recognition, will under no circumstance crash; however long it is stationed on his head.

"I am afraid your pot will crash," Delay stated at the beginning of the interview, to which he responded: "It won't fall; it cannot. It is grounded."



"Does it not make your neck hurt?" Delay asked, to which Obour responded: "Not at all. Something that you have mastered remains on your head, so it is on my head."







EK/NOQ