Fan arrested for pulling a knife at Kotoko vs Hearts match

The fan is said to have been arrested by the police

A clash between Ghana’s two fiercest football clubs Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak usually records pockets and sometimes extreme cases of violence.

Reports coming from the Accra Sports Stadium indicate that not even the COVID-19 restrictions and the fact that the matchday 14 fixture between the clubs being played behind closed doors stopped a fan from attempting to cause violence.



According to sports journalist, Saddick Obama, a fan at the stadium attempted to stab an individual during a fight but was swiftly accosted by officers who arrested him.



“One supporter who drew a knife at the stadium to fight, has been arrested and locked up. He won't see the game he wanted to ‘protect’ with his life,” he tweeted just minutes after the game had commenced.



Kotoko are playing at home in this fixture after adopting the Accra Stadium as their home venue with renovation works ongoing at the Kumasi Baba Yara stadium.

The match between the two clubs today may be a tiebreaker for the rivals as they lie 6th and 7th on the league log with the same accumulated points of 23.



