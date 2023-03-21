Fans mob the Black Stars bus at Baba Yara Stadium

The Black Stars bus struggled to enter the stadium

Football fans in Kumasi halted the bus that conveyed Black Stars players to the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday.

The Black Stars bus was mobbed by supporters of the national team, who cheered and chanted the names of the players.



The Black Stars, who arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon, went to the Baba Yara Stadium to hold their first training at the venue.



The team started a training session in Accra with just 8 players on Monday. However, the rest of the squad joined the team on Tuesday before their departure to Kumasi.



The Black Stars enjoyed a similar charged atmosphere the last time they played at the Baba Yara Stadium against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoffs.

Ghana will host the first leg of the encounter on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, while the second leg is slated for Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Estádio 11 de Novembre in Luanda.



