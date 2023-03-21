4
Menu
Sports

Fans mob the Black Stars bus at Baba Yara Stadium

Unti Tledfdv The Black Stars bus struggled to enter the stadium

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans in Kumasi halted the bus that conveyed Black Stars players to the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday.

The Black Stars bus was mobbed by supporters of the national team, who cheered and chanted the names of the players.

The Black Stars, who arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon, went to the Baba Yara Stadium to hold their first training at the venue.

The team started a training session in Accra with just 8 players on Monday. However, the rest of the squad joined the team on Tuesday before their departure to Kumasi.

The Black Stars enjoyed a similar charged atmosphere the last time they played at the Baba Yara Stadium against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoffs.

Ghana will host the first leg of the encounter on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, while the second leg is slated for Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Estádio 11 de Novembre in Luanda.

Watch video below



JNA/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Related Articles: