Fans question Afena-Gyan’s exclusion from Black Meteors squad for U-23 AFCON qualifiers

Afena Gyan F 610x400 Striker, Felix Afena-Gyan

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasportsonline.com

A section of Ghanaian football fans have raised questions over the exclusion of Felix Afena-Gyan from the Ghana squad for the U23 AFCON final qualifier against Algeria.

Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited 8 foreign-based players to his 25-man squad to travel to Algiers this week.

After being overlooked by new Ghana coach Chris Hughton for the Black Stars’ 2024 AFCON qualifier against Angola, it was expected that the former AS Roma starlet would be handed a call-up by Ibrahim Tanko.

However, he has not been included in the squad leading to question marks over the decision to include him.

Meanwhile, the forward has not enjoyed a good season in Serie A where he plays for Cremonese who are at the bottom of the Serie A table with 13 points.

He has played just 599 league minutes out of the available 2,430 without scoring. The Berekum-born has, however, scored twice in the Copa Italia competition this season.

