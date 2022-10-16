Fans react to Daniel Amartey's performance for Leicester against Crystal Palace

Defender, Daniel Amartey

Supporters have given varied opinions after Daniel Amartey's performance for Leicester City in their goalless draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Amartey was named in the starting XI with Jonny Evans injured, and he was partnered at the heart of defence with Wout Faes.



The 27-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game as the Foxes pick up a point at King Power Stadium.



His display for Brendan Rodgers' side has drawn lots of criticism from fans and below are some reactions:



"I would prefer Amartey to never pass backward. If he always went forward, he would be a better player. He actually defended well today. Just always a worry in possession". - @Sweeney_Sean



"Amartey starts, clean sheet, Wilfried Zaha in his back pocket, put some respect on the man’s name." - @MILLS1989FB



"Apart from the first 10 minutes, Amartey had a good game. So much more progressive than Evans. - @Barbs241

"Leicester City played well. It's unfortunate they couldn't win. Amartey giving some incisive passes. Better luck next time. @Joelmensahpablo



"How is Amartey a Premier League footballer?"- @ItzMikeO



"I guess it is Alexander Djiku-Mohammed Salisu starting as our centre-back in the World Cup. The number of wrong passes Amartey is making in today's Leicester game is worrying. Maybe it is due to limited playtime. Hopefully, it gets better for him. - @Callis_GH



"The gulf between Leicester’s best players and their worst has to be the biggest in the league."



"Top players like Dewsbury-Hall, Harvey Barnes, and Maddison looking back at Danny Ward and Amartey is shocking."- @Arsenalvibess



"Amartey offers nothing on the ball….off the ball too. He can be suspect."- @mr_jabben

"[Caglar] Soyuncu must be really bad in training if he can’t get in over Amartey."- @Harrylcfc123



"Amartey with moments of real composure and excellent defending, but at the same time, two or three moments of fault that could’ve ended up in Palace scoring.



"That’s why he’s not Premier League standard. Faes was much better today." - @RizLCFC



"Honestly, [I] think we should play a back three. I just don't trust Amartey." - @khellyrich



Amartey has made seven league appearances for Leicester City so far this season.