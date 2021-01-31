Fans react to Olympics' derby win over Hearts of Oak

Fans in Ghana decided to offer numerous opinions after Great Olympics defeated city rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra stadium on Saturday.
Olympics managed to record a 2-0 victory over the Phobians thanks to a free kick from Gladson Awako and a volley from Maxwell Quaye inside 20 minutes.
The win means that Olympics move up to third on the log and Hearts drop to fourth.
Here is how fans reacted to the result
Olympics score Hearts 2 nil in under 20 mins, we cant contain the Oly admin tonight ????????????????— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) January 30, 2021
Hearts of Oak in the Mud????— ???? BASHEL???? (@yawbashel) January 30, 2021
Look at Hearts of Oak too— AdOnItOlOgIst (@ato_qwam3na) January 30, 2021
Let the Olympics accolades flow pic.twitter.com/u9xlZrW196— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 30, 2021
There are four teams using the Accra Stadium as home venue.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 30, 2021
Great Olympics have beaten them all.
Inter Allies
Legon Cities
Accra Hearts of Oak
Asante Kotoko.
Undisputed Landlords
Problem of the Day.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 30, 2021
Before tonight, Olympics had 15 points. They now have 3 more plus two goals and a clean sheet.
Calculate the distance between them and Hearts of Oak using Bodmas.
???? pic.twitter.com/FmGsfBj1eX
