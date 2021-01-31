Fans react to Olympics' derby win over Hearts of Oak

Awako scored a sublime free kick

Fans in Ghana decided to offer numerous opinions after Great Olympics defeated city rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra stadium on Saturday.

Olympics managed to record a 2-0 victory over the Phobians thanks to a free kick from Gladson Awako and a volley from Maxwell Quaye inside 20 minutes.



The win means that Olympics move up to third on the log and Hearts drop to fourth.



Here is how fans reacted to the result





Olympics score Hearts 2 nil in under 20 mins, we cant contain the Oly admin tonight ???????????????? — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) January 30, 2021

Hearts of Oak in the Mud???? — ???? BASHEL???? (@yawbashel) January 30, 2021

Look at Hearts of Oak too — AdOnItOlOgIst (@ato_qwam3na) January 30, 2021

Let the Olympics accolades flow pic.twitter.com/u9xlZrW196 — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 30, 2021

There are four teams using the Accra Stadium as home venue.



Great Olympics have beaten them all.



Inter Allies

Legon Cities

Accra Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko.



Undisputed Landlords — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 30, 2021

