Fans react to Olympics' derby win over Hearts of Oak

Accra Great Olympics Midfielder Gladson Awako.jfif Awako scored a sublime free kick

Sun, 31 Jan 2021 Source: Football Ghana

Fans in Ghana decided to offer numerous opinions after Great Olympics defeated city rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra stadium on Saturday.

Olympics managed to record a 2-0 victory over the Phobians thanks to a free kick from Gladson Awako and a volley from Maxwell Quaye inside 20 minutes.

The win means that Olympics move up to third on the log and Hearts drop to fourth.

Here is how fans reacted to the result











