Fans set Mario Balotelli’s jersey ablaze over poor performance

Balotelli Jersey Burnt Fp4llBVXgAA2mB9.png Striker, Mario Balotelli

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some fans of FC Sion burnt jerseys of Mario Balotelli after their defeat to San Gallo over the weekend in the Swiss Super League.

Fans of FC Sion were angered by the actions of the 32-year-old Italian player who was seen partying after asking for an excuse to nurse an injury in their previous game.

The former Manchester City player was seen in a video checking out of a bar with an unknown woman.

Balotelli who returned to action to play in his sides 4-0 home thrashing was unable to keep his side in the game.

The former Inter Milan player suffered verbal abuse from fans after he was substituted due to his abysmal performance.

The fans who were very furious later put up their replica jerseys of Balotelli on the railings and set it on fire after claiming that the player is not pulling his weight to help the club escape relegation.

Since joining the club, the striker has scored five goals in 12 appearances as FC Sion is bottom of the table.

