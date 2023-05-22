0
Fans slam Richmond Ayi after conceding cheap goals against Medeama

Richmond Ayi OJet (1) Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans have taken Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi to the cleaners after conceding what has been described as many as a cheap goal in Hearts of Oak’s 5-1 defeat to Medeama in matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

Ayi who was handed the starting role in the game, conceded all five goals scored by the new Ghana Premier League leaders in the match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

However, the goal in contention was the first goal Richmond Ayi conceded after just 17 minutes of action in the game.

Derrick Fordjour scored the first goal for Medeama when he struck a shot just outside the box. The ball bounced in front of Ayi before heading into the nets.

Goals Vincent Atinga, Kwasi Donsu, and a brace from Jonathan Sowah sealed the win for the Tarkwa-based side, with Salifu Ibrahim scoring the only goal for the Phobians.

Fans have decided to take a swipe at Ayi after watching replays of the first goal he conceded in the game.

Many believe the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper could have done better in rescuing his team from such a humiliating defeat.

Below are some reactions from fans

















JNA/OGB
