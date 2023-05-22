Fans slam Richmond Ayi after conceding cheap goals against Medeama

Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Football fans have taken Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi to the cleaners after conceding what has been described as many as a cheap goal in Hearts of Oak’s 5-1 defeat to Medeama in matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

Ayi who was handed the starting role in the game, conceded all five goals scored by the new Ghana Premier League leaders in the match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 21, 2023.



However, the goal in contention was the first goal Richmond Ayi conceded after just 17 minutes of action in the game.



Derrick Fordjour scored the first goal for Medeama when he struck a shot just outside the box. The ball bounced in front of Ayi before heading into the nets.



Goals Vincent Atinga, Kwasi Donsu, and a brace from Jonathan Sowah sealed the win for the Tarkwa-based side, with Salifu Ibrahim scoring the only goal for the Phobians.



Fans have decided to take a swipe at Ayi after watching replays of the first goal he conceded in the game.

Many believe the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper could have done better in rescuing his team from such a humiliating defeat.



Below are some reactions from fans





These goals must be looked into again. Especially the first.



It's a fixed match they played. Look at the implications of the massive win. — eboxgh@gmail.com (@eboxgh) May 22, 2023

Hw3 Richmond Ayi ???????????????????????? — Kwaku Sammi- R.I.P MUM ???? (@osae27) May 21, 2023

Outrageous goals. You should see them live at the stadium and you'll just be caught in shock.



Especially for the first goal. Richmond Ayi, the least said the better. — Gabby Ofei (@GabbyMilito7) May 21, 2023

why does Richmond Ayi still start for Hearts ei.herh ...wei de3 s3 nka Richard Atta mpo y3....the first goal he concede bi funny sef — C_note (@El_Grande23) May 21, 2023

Richmond Ayi could have done better with the first goal, in all honesty.



Really poor from Hearts. — Gabby Ofei (@GabbyMilito7) May 21, 2023

Are they coached at all. I mean look at how they are all over the place. — Peter (@SirCofffie) May 21, 2023

Herr Richmond Ayi eiii ???????? https://t.co/dZxXgai7Ck — Pius Asante (@PiusAsante1) May 21, 2023

Richmond Ayi de3 wasa brutaa https://t.co/z23y5FrQyB — AHAFO MAYOR (@AHAFO_COMMANDER) May 21, 2023

How can you this management put Richmond Ayi in post for this important game to us FAKE management,where is Richard Atta — Kobby Phobia (@PhobiaKobby) May 21, 2023

Richmond Ayi conceded this goal pic.twitter.com/X0nR8rGwiP — Edmund osafo addo (@osafoaddo10) May 21, 2023

Richmond Ayi chop five goals against Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak 1-5 Medeama SC



Shame!. pic.twitter.com/9Y1aX1hcxk — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) May 21, 2023

JNA/OGB