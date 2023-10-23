0
Fans slam West Ham coach for not starting Kudus in 4-1 defeat to Aston Villa

David Moyes and Mohammed Kudus

Mon, 23 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans have slammed West Ham United coach David Moyes for not starting the Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus in their 4-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Mohammed Kudus started the match from the bench as Aston Villa ran riot over the Londoners on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Douglas Luiz opened the scoring and converted a penalty just after halftime.

A deflected shot by Jarrod Bowen caused a nervy spell for the hosts, but England striker Ollie Watkins later fired in his eighth goal of the season for Villa.

Substitute Leon Bailey scored late in the match to secure an 11th consecutive league victory at home for Villa.

After the match, fans took to social media to express their frustration with Moyes' decision to leave Kudus on the bench.

They questioned why Kudus who impressed and fetched the equalizer in the game against Newcastle was left out of the starting lineup again.

