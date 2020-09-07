Sports News

Fans to be allowed into venues when football returns – Sports Minister hints

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah

Spectators could be allowed into game venues when football resumes, Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has hinted.

According to the Sports Minister, safety protocols which will make it permissible for supporters to view matches at game venues are currently being assessed by the government as it plans to resume professional football soon.



Isaac Asiamah said supporters are an integral part of the game and deserve to be part of any plan for the return of the game.



He reiterated the government’s position that the GFA will be given clearance to organize football matches once all safety protocols are in place.



He assured that the government and the FA are working together to ensure that the game returns as soon as possible.



"Just recently, the President spoke about the measures we are putting in place to control the Coronavirus. I plead with you, God willing, the protocols we are working on will ensure that the President would speak again and football shall bounce back," Mr Asiamah said.



"Paramount in the protocols will be the safety of supporters, supporters are very important to the government. Supporters make the game beautiful so they have to be protected.

"It won't be long, football will bounce back looking at the measures we will put in place. However, everyone who loves the game must be protected, that is very vital".



This news comes as a refreshing one for Ghanaian football administrators and players as professional football has been nonexistent since mid-March.



After months of suspension, the Ghanaian football season was cancelled following the government’s refusal to give the FA permission to restart the season.



Some footballers and administrators have expressed disappointment in the government for not granting the FA’s request.



The FA has scheduled the weekend of October 9 as the start of the 2020/2021 league season.

