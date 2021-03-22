‘Fans will be expecting more from them’ - Daniel Agyei on Black Satellites trio joining Black Stars

The Black Satellites trio invited to the national team

Ghana U-20 World Cup winner, Daniel Agyei, has advised the Black Satellites trio promoted to the national team to work hard, as much will be expected from them after winning the AFCON U-20 tournament in Mauritania.

Black Satellites trio, Abdul Issahaku, Danlad Ibrahim and Philemon Mensah were handed call- ups to join the senior national team for the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.



Daniel Agyare, who was also promoted to the Black Stars after winning the World Cup with the Black Satellites says this is the time for the trio to prove themselves and also maintain their place at the top.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Happy 98.9FM with host Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on the transition of the players he said: “The coach has a reason why he called them to the national team. I will advise them to work hard because now the fans will be expecting a lot from them.

“Danlad has now joined King Faisal and more will be expected from him after his exploits from the tournament. Those coming up too should also learn from them”.



Daniel Agyei added: “It sad that the World Cup has been cancelled. They would have also gotten their chance to showcase their talent to the world and prove themselves”.



Ibrahim Danlad and Philemon Baffour maintained a place in the Black Stars squad for the AFCON doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome whilst Abdul Issahaku Fatawu has joined the Black Stars ‘B’ for the friendly against Uzbekistan on Thursday.