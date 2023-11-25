Fans will fill Baba Yara Stadium if Asante Kotoko beat Legon Cities - Christopher Damenya

File photo

The Chairman of Asante Kotoko’s National Circles Committee, Christopher Damenya, believes fans will troop to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to watch the club’s next home game if they beat Legon Cities this weekend.

Damenya says a win against the Royals in addition to their win over Medeama last weekend will reignite the interest of fans and cause them to come for the game against Berekum Chelsea.



The Porcupine Warriors have seen the poor attendance at their home games last season spill over to this season.



The supporters’ chief, Damenya added that the fans need to learn to stick to the club when things are tough.

“Because we lost three matches, the fans come to the stadium, but it is not in their numbers.



“We were able to win against Medeama; if we win against Legon Cities away this coming weekend, the fans will return to the stadium in their numbers in our next home game.



Asante Kotoko will take on Legon Cities at the WAFA Park in Sogakope in match week 12 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League on Saturday afternoon.