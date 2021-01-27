‘Fantastic’ Papic can win league for Hearts of Oak – Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic

Mohammed Polo, a man regarded as the best player in the history of Accra Hearts of Oak has called for support for head coach Kosta Papic.

Mohammed Polo believes that with support from the club’s management and supporters, Papic can lead the team to a league victory.



Papic was brought in to replace Edward Odoom following a sub-par run to the start of the season.



Since coming in, Papic has turned the club’s fortunes around with the club currently second on the league table.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Mohammed Polo lavished praises on Papic for a great start to his career.

He noted the early signs of Papic’s Hearts of Oak look good and that with support from the club’s hierarchy, he will lead them to success.



“He has been fantastic so far. He is doing well and we hope he will maintain the form. There are reports that he says he wants to win the league for Hearts of Oak, we must all back him. Let’s support him because he can do it. He needs some consistency so if he is able to get that constituency then he can win it. You look at where he picked the team from and where we are now, it shows that he has something good to offer”, he told GhanaWeb.



Hearts, meanwhile are preparing for the ‘Mantse derby’ against Accra Great Olympics on Sunday.



A win for Hearts and a defeat or draw for Karela could see the Phobians jump to the summit of the league table.