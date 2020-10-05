'Fantatsic' Albert Adomah will improve us - QPR manager Mark Warburton

Ghana international Albert Adomah

Queens Park Rangers manager, Mark Warburton has said that Albert Adomah will help the club improve after joining the club on the transfer deadline day.

Albert Adomah signed a two year deal with the Skybet Championship side after leaving Nottingham Forest last week.



The 32-year-old is known to be a staunch QPR fan.



“It is fantastic that we have been able to bring Albert in," Warburton told the official club website.



“We only have Geoff Cameron and Lee Wallace above 30 in the dressing room, so I am delighted to add Albert – he will provide a wealth of experience."

“I spoke with people at Nottingham Forest who spoke glowingly about his professionalism, his character, and what he brings on and off the pitch."



“He is a proven player at this level, comfortable on both flanks, still a good age, a London lad and a QPR fan, so it is fantastic to have him on board.”



Albert Adomah has played in the Championship for the past decade.



