Farouk Adams returns to Aduana Stars training for first time in two months after police case

Aduana Stars defender, Farouk Adams

Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams has returned to training for the first time in two months after having a brush with the law.

The centre-back trained with his colleagues for the first time since his arrest for a hit-and-run incident which resulted in the death of a police officer in March.



He allegedly knocked down and killed a police officer Amos Maatey Niganoko at Dormaa Ahenkro-Wamfie.



He was granted bail for GH¢60,000 with four sureties, one to be justified, on March 14 and reappeared in court on April 7, 2021, but the case was adjourned again to May 5 since prosecutor Emmanuel Sampson failed to show up in court.



The defender has thus returned to training for the first time in two months.

“It was good news on Friday morning as Farouk Adams returned to training for the first time in many weeks,” Aduana Stars Communication director Evans Oppong said.



“For the first time after his unfortunate accident, he trained with the first team and was well composed throughout the session."



“We are working on how we can quickly integrate him with his teammates. He looked relaxed, psychologically prepared and we hope he recovers fully as soon as possible to help achieve our targets for the season."