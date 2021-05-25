Farouk Mohammed disappointed by Enyimba’s CAF CC exit

Farouk Mohammed

Ghana midfielder Farouk Mohammed has expressed his disappointment following Enyimba’s exit in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Elephants crashed out after a 1-1 draw with Egyptian Premier League side Pyramids in the second leg of their quarter-final match on Sunday.



Enyimba had suffered a 4-1 loss in the first leg a week ago and thus, bowed out with a 5-2 aggregate defeat.



Following Sunday’s elimination, Farouk took to his social media page to rally his teammates to refocus their attention on the Nigerian League.

“It has come to an end for us in the #CAF….we are left with the league and we are going for it. Yes, we disappointed. But we are not finished. The league title is still there for us and we are up for it…#upenyimba” he wrote on his Facebook page.



Enyimba will now turn their attention to the Nigeria Professional Football League where they currently sit 10th in the table with four games in hand.



FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailShare