Sports News

Fatau Dauda: ‘How my journey as a goalie begun’

Goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda

Former number one shot-stopper Fatau Dauda in a recent interview has lifted the lid on how he began his journey as a goalkeeper. Fauta who captains Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities revealed that he started his journey in Accra, playing at a field called Kenkeley alongside Yaw Preko, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour and Godwin Ablodey.

“I grew up at a place closer to the Madina Polyclinic, there is a field there called Kenkeley, that is the field that has been used to name the clinic now,” he began, in an exclusive interview with Sportsnet TV.



“It is a field that Yaw Preko, Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor and “Champion’ Godwin Ablodey used to play. So right beside the field is a small park that we also played on.



“It was on Saturdays that we played football because we went to school from Monday to Friday and on Saturdays we went to Arabic school, and if you miss you will be caned. But one Saturday morning we played Gala and I was in goal and I did very well.”



The former Ashantigold goalie also revealed that it was a late friend of his that introduced him to the idea of being in the goal post though it started as fun.



“I remember one time, there was this guy, he is late now, may his soul rest in peace. He introduced me to being in the goal post which I did very well,

“That day there was plenty crowd, we played and won the competition but I wasn’t happy because I knew I will be caned when I get home because I skipped Makaranta, not knowing that day in the evening when the were sharing food I had plenty meat because they came to watch me and I did very well



“And I never knew my family was watching.”



The 35 year old goalie began his career with Okwahu United’s youth side in 2004 – 2006.



He further went on to play for Ashantigold in Ghana, Orlanda Pirates (South Africa), Chippa United FC (South Africa) amongst other clubs.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.