1
Menu
Sports

Fatau Dauda completes CAF License C Coaching Course Module II

Fatau Dauda En Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has completed Module II of the CAF License C Coaching Course.

Dauda, who played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, was one of 30 people who took the course.

The course lasted ten days, from Wednesday, December 14 to Wednesday, December 24.

Dauda in December was appointed the goalkeeper's coach for the national U-20 men's team, the Black Satellites.

He is also a coach at the Right to Dream Academy after a successful internship.

The 37-year-old played for Ashanti Gold, Orlando Pirates, Chippa United, Enyimba and Legon Cities. He featured for Ghana from 2008 to 2015. Fatau has been a regular pundit on TV after hanging up his boots.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP