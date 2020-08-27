Sports News

Fatau Dauda confident Legon Cities can become title contenders with good signings

Legon Cities goalkeeper and captain, Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities goalkeeper and captain, Fatau Dauda insists his side can compete for the Ghana Premier League title if they make the right investments in players.

Legon Cities struggled on the pitch in the cancelled 2019/20 season, but were very attractive off the pitch with several novel activities, including invitation of big stars on match days.



Dauda believes the club will soon be competing with the best in the country with the proper acquisitions.



"The hype around Legon Cities is not just lip service. Measures have been put in place to make sure the players are comfortable. The players are comfortable with their accommodation, feeding, salaries and even in terms of our health, we use one of the best hospitals in Ghana," he told Angel FM.

"If Legon Cities can beef up the squad with 5 more players, the club can compete for the GPL trophy," he added.



The experienced goalkeeper is urging management of the club to sign released Hearts forward Joseph Esso.



"Joseph Esso is a good player. If management of Legon Cities want him, I think they can go for him to beef up the squad," he said.

