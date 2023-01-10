Fatau Dauda explains why Ghana lost 2009 CHAN final to DR Congo

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has explained why Ghana lost the 2009 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) title to DR Congo in Ivory Coast.

He was a member of the then Black Stars B team (now Black Galaxies), which reached the final of the inaugural tournament.



The former AshantiGold goalkeeper believes Ghana lost the final because the players didn’t follow the instructions of the coach, not for lack of quality.



“Sometimes we the players are very difficult when we've been given the assignment to go and do on the field, we'll go and do a different thing than the coaches are having problems,” he told Joy Sports.

“Maybe they'll give you instructions, stay here, don't go here; it's about tactics, we'll go and do a different thing but we sitting behind we say that, ‘maybe the coach didn’t do well or the technical team doesn’t know [anything] but most of the players we don't listen."



“By then we have a quality coach like Milo, who was doing very well in the senior national team. I'm very sure it should be tactical and [lack of] discipline from the players that's how I see it.”



The Black Galaxies will be hoping to win Ghana’s first-ever CHAN title in Algeria when they kick off their campaign on January 15 against Madagascar.