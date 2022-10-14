2
Menu
Sports

Fatau Dauda explains why he celebrated after saving Ronaldo's header during 2014 World Cup

Ghana Goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda 750x375 Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has explained why he celebrated saving Cristiano Ronaldo's header during the 2014 World Cup.

He added that he celebrated that because he had trained for it.

He said replicating what he had learnt in training prior to the game filled him with much joy.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, he disclosed that the goalkeeper's trainer put him through how to stop Ronaldo during set pieces.

“The reason why I celebrated Ronaldo’s save was before the game, we did some workouts with our goalkeepers’ trainer. We trained on how Portugal play their set pieces because Ronaldo is good at set pieces. We trained on how to save crosses. It was like you learning to write an exam and what you learned, you see the thing happening,” he told TV3.

Fatau Dauda pulled off a magnificent stop to prevent Ronaldo from breaking the deadlock in the first half after the four-time Ballon d'Or winner connected with a cross from the right.

Despite making the save and a couple of others, Ronaldo managed to get his name on the scoresheet as Portugal beat Ghana 2-1 in the final group match.

Ghana crashed out of the group stages of the tournament with just a point.

Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Related Articles: