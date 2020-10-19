Fatau Dauda heaps praises on Legon Cities management

Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda

Experienced Ghanaian goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has lavished praise on the top brass of Legon Cities FC for their commitment and efforts towards making the team better in the upcoming season.

Legon Cities flattered to deceive in their maiden season in the top flight following middling performances and disappointing results.



The club were relegation strugglers until their topsy-turvy campaign was helped permanently following the cancellation of the season due to Coronavirus.



Legon Cities FC came into existence last season after the club’s mega-rich owner purchased former league champions Wa All Stars after which they renamed and relocated it.



The Royals are keen to make amends this season and have made moves to bolster their playing body.



Fatau Dauda who joined them last season after a spell in Nigeria is pleased with the business done so far and didn’t mince words when he expressed gratitude to the management of the club.



He told FMiG in an exclusive interview; ‘I will like to commend the management for what they have done so far. We’ve started training and I have not seen any ‘justify’ player. That means the management mean business.

‘And last season, we the players disappointed big time. All of us we disappointed because they gave us the chance, the motivation, everything was nice, everything was good but we couldn’t deliver.



‘So the management decided to bring in new players on board so that they can help the team. They’ve done well.



‘We are waiting for the new season to start so that we can see how it goes, but I am very confident, things will be fine, Dauda concluded.



Legon Cities FC open their season with a home clash against Bereum Chelsea. They will then face Great Olympics in a regional derby next before clashes against Medeama SC, Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko FC.



The 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season commences on the weekend of November 13-16.