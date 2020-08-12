Sports News

Fatau Dauda insists goalkeepers are the worst affected by coronavirus break

Legon Cities captain, Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities shot-stopper, Fatau Dauda insists goalkeepers are the ones that have been heavily affected by the absence of football due to Coronavirus.

All football activities including the Ghana Premier League has been suspended following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Ghana.



Players have been engaging in individual training, but Dauda insists it takes more than just personal practices for a goalkeeper to be in top shape.



“It is very difficult training without playing games, especially if your are a goalkeeper," said the experienced goalkeeper.



"You may end up loosing your reflexes, so if you don’t improvise and adjust by training on your own, it will be difficult," he added.

The return of the Ghana Premier League is yet to be decided, despite the GFA's proposal to start in the second week of October.



The decision will be subjected to a government medical approval.



The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League was cancelled after it's suspension in March this year.

