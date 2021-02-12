Fatau Dauda pleased with officiating in the ongoing Ghana Premier League

Legon Cities captain, Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has said he is impressed with the level of officiating in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Match officials in the ongoing football season have been lauded for their professionalism and fairness on the pitch.



Dauda in an interview said sometimes they are frustrated due to how some players approach match officials.



According to him, despite the frustrations from players, match officials have been impressive in their dealings.



"They know more than we (players) do. At times when we approach them, some feel you're trying to challenge them but I think it's normal," he told Kumasi-based Hello FM.



"The way some players approach them too is a factor because if you approach them on top of your voice if I'm the referee I'll be furious as well."

"I think we should know how to approach the referees. At times the fans criticize us because of the way we approach the referees. We make it look like we are disrespectful."



"I'll advise my colleagues to use the right approach in engaging the referees when we disagree with them about a decision."



"This season I have met many young referees that I have not seen before. They have not been bad despite the few mistakes, but that's acceptable because they are humans."



"I wish they improve. I know they've referees assessors. I know the referees pick videos of their games and watch again for assessment as we the players have been doing," he added.