Fatau Dauda snubs betting company

Legon Cities FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has turned down advances by Sports betting company, SoccaBet.

The 35 year old was approached with an opportunity to sign up and be a part of Soccabet’s wide variety of virtual games.



But the former Black Stars number one respectfully declined the offer.

The experienced shot-stopper, who is a practicing Muslim cited religious reasons for his decision.





Sorry I don’t Bet. My religion doesn’t permit me. T for thanks! https://t.co/Sr78GEEnl4 — lion 16 (@fataud1) August 4, 2020

