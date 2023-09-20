Fatawu Abdul Hamidu admits pressure on Black Stars debut

Fatawu Abdul Hamidu

Medeama SC defender Fatawu Abdul Hamidu has admitted being under pressure during his debut for the Black Stars.

The enterprising left-back earned his first call-up to the Black Stars squad as a replacement for the injured Baba Rahman for Liberia’s international friendly game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 12, 2023.



After only a few days of training with the national team, coach Chris Hughton recognized Fatawu's talent and commitment, awarding him with a debut against Liberia, where he gave a good account of himself after helping the team to secure a 3-1 win over the Lone Stars.



Hamidu combined with teammate Jonathan Sowah to set up Jordan Ayew to slot home the Black Stars third goal of the match.



In an interview, the highly-rated left-back admitted pressure playing for the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars.

“Being in the national camp is something that we all wanted to experience. For me, I might say there is a lot of pressure over there but I thank God, I was able to settle in well with the prayers of my supporters, dad and mum”



“The experience I got over there was massive. It is good for me to experience these kind of pressure over there” he said.



Hamidu will hope to cement a place in the national team and explosive debut appearance.