Fatawu Hamidu recovers in time for Medeama’s trip to face Horoya

Fatawu Hamidu

Medeama SC’s squad has seen a boost with the comeback of star player Fatawu Hamidu ahead of the second leg of the CAF Champions League qualifiers against Horoya AC.

In the first leg, played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium two weeks ago, Medeama clinched a 3-1 victory, placing them in a favorable position.



Fatawu Hamidu, recognized for his debut with the Ghana national team, is now back and at Coach Evans Adotey's disposal for selection.



Regrettably, Hamidu was absent during Medeama's recent 2-0 loss to Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

Ghana Soccer Net eports that the 24-year-old has resumed training and is scheduled to journey with the team to Conakry for the decisive match.



Medeama SC is determined to progress to the CAF Champions League group stage, aiming for an achievement last reached by Berekum Chelsea in 2012.



They will hope to put their poor domestic form behind them and pick a result that will see them reach the group stage.