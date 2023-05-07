0
Fatawu Issahaku: Portuguese club Rio Ave eye loan move for Ghana winger

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Rio Ave are reportedly looking to secure the loan signing of Sporting Lisbon's Abdul Issahaku Fatawu for the upcoming 2023 summer transfer window.

The Portuguese top-tier club are keen to take the Ghana winger on loan to provide him with guaranteed playing time in the Primeira Liga.

Fatawu has been in impressive form for Sporting Lisbon's under 19 team, netting 9 goals this season.

The 19-year-old has also made 7 appearances for the senior team, demonstrating his potential to excel at the highest level.

Rio Ave have a history of signing talented young Ghanaian players on loan from the major clubs in Portugal, with the late Christian Atsu being a prime example during his time at Porto U19.

If the loan move goes ahead, Fatawu will have the opportunity to further develop his game and make a significant impact in the Primeira Liga.

The player's contract with Sporting Lisbon is set to expire on June 30, 2027.

