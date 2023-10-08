Fatawu Issahaku excels as Leicester City beat Stoke City to stay top

The 19-year-old started for the third time in a row and lasted 86 minutes

Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku excelled as Leicester City cruised over Stoke City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

as the Foxes recorded a 2-0 win.



Issahaku impressed on the left side of the attack, causing problems for the defence of Stoke City.



Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring for the former Premier League champions in the 24th minute after connecting to a Ricardo Pereira pass.

Veteran forward Jamie Vardy completed victory for Leicester with a late goal as the quest for a quick return to the top flight continues.



Issahaku is on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, with the English club having the option of making it a permanent deal.