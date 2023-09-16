Fatawu Issahaku features for Leicester City in big win against Southampton

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made a substitute appearance for Leicester City in their 4-1 win at Southampton in the English Championship on Friday night.

The 19-year-old came on in the 70th minute and lasted the final 20 minutes of the match as compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana was sent off late in the game.



This is Fatawu’s second appearance for Leicester since joining on loan from Sporting.



Vardy executed a skilful pass exchange with Stephy Mavididi, surprising everyone at St. Mary's with his composed side-foot finish, granting the Foxes an ideal start.

Kasey McAteer capitalized on a brilliant through ball from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, extending the lead to two after just 18 minutes. Although a defensive lapse allowed Sam Edozie to secure a response for the Saints, Wilfred Ndidi ensured Leicester went into halftime with a 3-1 advantage.



The outstanding Mavididi embarked on a remarkable solo run from deep within his own half, adding a fourth goal against a team that had bested the Foxes twice in the previous season. This Premier League campaign concluded with both teams facing relegation.