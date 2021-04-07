Fatawu Issahaku is a Black Stars material – Ibrahim Tanko

Fatawu Issahaku was the best player at U-20 AFCON

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has been urged to give youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku a look-in.

The 17-year-old starred at the 2020 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations, emerging as the overall best player in the tournament.



The Steadfast FC forward was also the most standout player for the Black Stars B in their friendly game against Uzbekistan.



Speaking in a Happy FM interview, Ibrahim Tanko, the head coach of Black Stars B said he has been impressed by the youngster's talent.



Tanko is convinced that some great talent exist in Fatawu and that the nation must nurture and guide him to reach his potential.

“Fatawu has the quality and he has to join the Black Stars. We have to nurture him because the talent is huge. I have known him since his days at Shooting Stars before I came to meet him again at the national U17 team and U-23 team." He told Happy FM.



Tanko said he has held discussions with the Technical Director of the GFA over the young player.



"They played a game at Mc Dan Park and I was discussing with the technical director how well they can play him and Coach Karim Zito went to play him very wisely at the tournament."



“All I pray for him is for him to stay fit because to be great you have to be fit and if he is fit he will go very far."