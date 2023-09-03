Fatawu Issahaku makes debut in Leicester City's defeat to Hull City

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Fatawu Issahaku made his first appearance for Leicester City on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were beaten 1-0 by Hull City in their Championship Round 5 game.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku trained for the first time on Friday, September 1, 2023.



The training session marked Issahaku's initiation into the Leicester City squad, as he acquainted himself with the club's training facilities.

The winger came on in the 53rd minute to replace Yunus Akgün. Hull City scored through Liam Delap in the 15th minute.



Issahaku's arrival at the Foxes came through a loan deal that will keep him at the club until the conclusion of the 2023/24 English Sky Bet Championship season.



This move followed his previous association with Portuguese Sporting Club, where he made six appearances for the senior side during the 2022/23 season, including notable contributions in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League competitions.