Fatawu Issahaku named MoTM after netting winning goal for Leicester in FA Cup fixture

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been named Man of the Match after his impressive showing for Leicester City in their 1-0 win against Bournemouth on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The two clubs locked horns in a Round 5 contest in this season’s Emirates FA Cup.



Issahaku missed out on a starting role for the game but was introduced in the second half.



He was brought on as a substitute to replace veteran player Marc Albrighton in the 64th minute.



After coming on, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku added new energy to the attack of his team as the side chased a win in the Cup competition.

In the tough contest that ensued in the 90 minutes, neither side could find the back of the net and had to play extra time.



In the 105th minute, Abdul Fatawu scored with a jaw-dropping strike to give Leicester City the lead.



The wonder goal at the end of extra time separated the two teams to send Leicester City to the Round 8 stage of the FA Cup.