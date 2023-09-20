Fatawu Issahaku not 100% fit - Leicester City coach

Leicester City winger, Fatawu Issahaku

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca has provided an update on Ghana international Fatawu Issahaku regarding his fitness level.

The Black Stars winger joined the Foxes in the just-ended transfer window from Sporting Lisbon in search of playing time.



Since his arrival, the Ghanaian youngster has made two appearances for the club, coming on as a substitute against Hull City and Southampton FC



Before moving to England, Issahaku only lasted in games for the full duration during the AFCON U23 Cup of Nations.



Ahead of the Norwich City trip, Enzo Maresca disclosed the Ghana international together with Stephy Mavidi, and Yunus Akgun arrived at the club not 100 percent fit.

“The only thing I can say is that Stephy Mavidi, Yunus Akgun, and Abdul Fatawu, all of them arrived here not 100 percent fit. In terms of Yunus, he came to a different country with a different tempo. After three or four days, he said it’s completely different from Turkey," said Maresca ahead of Wednesday's game.



“But it’s the same in Italy and Spain. For Abdul, exactly the same. He played 90 minutes for the last time in June. You can see that he has something good. He hit the post against Hull. He lost some balls but sometimes you can see in one vs. one that he is very dangerous.



“But he needs step by step, to improve. And hopefully, they will all be at 100 percent and then we can decide. The only thing I can say is that when you want to reach something important, you need 20 players."