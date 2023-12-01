Fatawu Issahaku reacts after scoring in Leicester City's draw against Sheffield Wednesday

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku expressed his disappointment after Leicester City's recent draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Black Stars winger started for Leicester City in the week 18 clash of the English Championship, where they aimed to secure victory against Sheffield Wednesday.



Issahaku made a significant contribution by scoring for Leicester City, connecting at the back post after controlling Stephy Mavididi’s cross with his chest to open the scoring in the 23rd minute, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.



However, despite his efforts, Sheffield Wednesday managed to level the score with a late goal from Jeff Hendrick.

Following the match, Issahaku took to social media to share his sentiments about the result, expressing disappointment with the draw. On Instagram, he wrote, "Not the results we wanted. Thank you all for your support."



Issahaku has been making notable contributions to Leicester City's campaign this season, with two goals in 14 appearances so far.