Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Sporting Lisbon defeat to Marseille in Champions League

Fatawu 789 Sporting Lisbon winger, Fatawu Issahaku crowded by Marseille players

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has reacted to Sporting Lisbon's 2-0 defeat to Olympique Marseille in the UEFA Champions League.

Fatawu Issahaku made his Champions League debut on Wednesday evening, coming on as a substitute for Sporting Lisbon.

The young Ghanaian winger came on in the first half of his team's home game against Marseille at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

Issahaku came on shortly after defender Ricardo Esgaio was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in four minutes.

The former Ghana U20 international is in his first season with Sporting and is quickly becoming a favourite of the coaching staff.

He hasn't played much, but coach Ruben Amorim thinks the former Steadfast player has a lot of potentials to reach the highest level.

"Painful lost last night but as great warriors, we get back stronger we are together", Fatawu Issahaku revealed in a post.

