Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Sporting Lisbon’s defeat to FC Porto in Portuguese Cup final

Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has reacted to Sporting Lisbon’s defeat to FC Porto in the Portuguese Cup final.

The Black Stars winger made substitute appearances as his outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat to Porto on Saturday to lift the Portuguese Cup.



The enterprising winger was introduced in the 56th minute mark, replacing Nuno Santos.



Reacting to the Cup defeat, Fatawu expressed his disappointment losing the trophy to Porto.



“Not the result we wanted last night but we learn, focus and improve we appreciate the fans for the lovely support” he tweeted sighted by Footballghana.com.

Porto shot into the lead through Canada midfielder Stephen Eustaquio after just 13 minutes and had to go to recess with a one goal advantage.



After the break, Sporting Lisbon were reduced to 10 men with 18 minutes remaining when Paulinho was shown a second yellow card.



Porto sealed the victory in the 86th minute through Ivan Marcano’s to lift the Portuguese Cup at Leiria.