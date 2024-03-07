Fatawu Issahaku receives applause after Leicester’s win at Sunderland

Ghana international, Fatawu Issahaku

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca was full of praise for Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on Tuesday after the attacker helped his team to beat Sunderland 1-0.

Speaking in his post-match interview after the Championship game, the coach of the Foxes applauded the Black Stars winger, particularly for his performance in the first half.



“[In the] first half he [Issahaku] was very good on the ball, offensively,” coach Enzo Maresca said.



He continued, “After the three defeats in a row, it was important to win the game tonight. Probably tonight’s game has been the worst. Especially in the second half, we didn’t play well. Or at least we didn’t play in the way we played in the three games we lost.

“But at the end, football is about taking chances. We created many chances in the three defeats that we didn’t score. Tonight, again, we started the first half with many clear chances that we didn’t score. But fortunately, we scored through Jamie.”



Up next for Leicester City, the team takes on Hull City in the English Championship this weekend.



Youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is expected to start for Leicester in the game scheduled to be played on Saturday.