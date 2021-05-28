Fatawu Issahaku’s move to Bayer Leverkusen falls through

Ghanaian youngster Fatawu Issahaku’s

Ghanaian youngster Fatawu Issahaku’s proposed move to Bayer Leverkusen has fallen through, according to German media.

Issahaku arrived in Germany this week to seal the transfer to Leverkusen but the club has decided not to sign him due to his advisors “dubious and disrespectful behavior”.



“Fatawu is a highly talented player and Bayer made a very good offer,” says Michael Ruhnau, who put Bayer and Fatawu’s agent in contact, “but I can understand those responsible for Bayer because of dubious and disrespectful behavior from Fatawu’s advisors, they have refrained from the transfer.”



On Wednesday, Fatawu’s advisor cancelled the second and final date for sealing the deal with Bayer at short notice. It is alleged the agent may have wanted to meet representatives of Liverpool on the same day. The latter was exposed because Fatawu had posted a video from his hotel room, during which a corresponding telephone conversation could be heard in the background when a meeting in Portugal was arranged for Wednesday afternoon. This meant that the Fatawu theme was over for Bayer 04 despite his talent.



The advisor’s approach apparently has a method. Fatawu’s agent has been peddling clubs like FC Basel, RSC Anderlecht, RB Salzburg, Ajax, BVB and Liverpool since March to drive up the price. Where Fatawu gets the best opportunity to develop seems to be of much less importance for the advisor.

Fatawu, who can play on the wings, but also centrally behind the striker, is considered a highly talented player, whose services Bayer would not have been able to fall back on until the 2022/2023 season.



Because before his 18th birthday, Fatawu, who will come of age in March 2022, is not allowed to sign a professional contract. He would not have received a game permit before that.



The youngster was adjudged most valuable player at the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania as Ghana lifted the trophy.