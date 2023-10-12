Fatawu Issahaku sale to Sporting key in acquiring Karela Utd – Haruna Iddrisu

Fatawu Issahaku

The owner of Karela United, Haruna Iddrisu has indicated that acquiring Ghana Premier League club Karela United was more of an accident.

Speaking to 3Sports, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the move was not something he planned.



According to him, the takeover was only successful because of money earned from the transfer of talented winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to Sporting CP in 2022.



“It was more an accidental decision. It was not my wish. A very good friend of mine called and said, ‘Haruna, can you help? I want you to show interest in Karela.’



"I told him I don’t have the money. He said, ‘Haruna, do your best, try and save this team and save Karela for me.’ So, we went in and have become very excited about it,” Haruna Iddrisu revealed.



The politician and football administrator continued, “My dream now is to stabilize Karela in the Ghana Premier League, contribute to making it competitive, contribute to getting our players into various national teams and giving young people the opportunity, those who have football talent to realise their fullest potential and make a living or fortune out of it.

"It was desirably arisen out of the sale of Fatawu Issahaku that we used it to do Karela and probably to run Steadfast along the line.”



Since acquiring Karela United, Haruna Iddrisu has moved the club from Aiyinase to Tamale.



This season, Karela United have had quite a good start to the campaign after two draws, one win, and one defeat.



Up next for the team, the side will take on Real Tamale United.