Fatawu Issahaku to start as left-back: Ghana's possible line-up to face Liberia

Black Stars

Leicester City winger, Fatawu Issahaku is set to start as left back in Ghana's friendly game against Liberia today, September 12, 2023.

The Ghana U-20 star was tried in the role during training as Chris Hughton experimented due to the injuries of two left-backs, Baba Rahman and Gideon Mensah.



Fatawu Issahaku is one of the many changes Hughton is set to make in his lineup for the friendly.



None of the players who started against Central Africa Republic in Kumasi is expected to start.



Manaf Nurudeen could start in the post along with a defense line of Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Stephan Ambrosius, and Fatawu Issahaku.



Baba Idrissu and Edmund Addo could be at the base of the midfield while Ernest Nuamah and Ransford Koningsdorffer occupy the flanks.

Antoine Semenyo and Andre Dede Ayew could lead the attack for the Black Stars. The game is set for 16:00 GMT kickoff time at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Full probable lineup



Manaf Nurudeen



Kingsley Schindler



Stephan Ambrosius

Nicholas Opoku



Fatawu Issahaku



Edmund Addo



Baba Iddrisu



Dede Ayew

Ernest Nuamah



Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer



Antoine Semenyo



EE/KPE



