Fatawu Mohammed explains why his transfer to Salzburg failed in 2012

Fatawu Mohammed is captain of Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed, says sour relationship between the coach of Austrian club, Red Bull Salzburg, and the Sporting Director of partner club in Ghana, WAFA, in 2012 derailed his move to Europe.

The 28-year-old has been playing for the Phobians since 2013 after spending some years at the Red Bull Academy, which has now been merged with Feyenoord Academy to form WAFA.



He believes conflicts among management members of Ghanaian clubs happen all over the world after seeing his move to Europe break down.



“In 2012, I got the opportunity to go to Europe,” he narrated to GTV Sports Plus. “I went to Europe and got a club called Red Bull Austria (Salzburg).



“I was there for 6 months and there was a misunderstanding between the coach and the technical director in Ghana.

“What we’re experiencing in Ghana here is all over the world. The coach in Europe and the technical director here in Ghana are not on good terms.



“He said I am a good player, but the technical director in Ghana is not on good terms with him, so he can’t give me a contract. I said fine, I’ll come back to Ghana and start life all over again.



“In 2013, David Duncan was the head coach of Hearts of Oak, and Ben Agyei was the assistant.



“When we were in the Academy, I was working with Ben Agyei, so he gave me an invitation to come and do trials and they signed me for the Juvenile side [of Hearts of Oak].”