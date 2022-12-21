5
Fatawu Mohammed receives GH₵9,600 monthly - Sowah Odotei

Vincent Sowah Odotei Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Odotei Sowah

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Odotei Sowah has clarified allegations made by defender Fatawu Mohammed against the club.

The experienced full-back in an interview with Sports Obama TV said he is taking a hand-to-mouth salary at Hearts of Oak.

The comments come after he was told by the club to look for a different club as he is not in the plans of new head coach Slavko Matic.

Speaking to Class Sports, Vincent Odotei Sowah has indicated that Fatawu Mohammed is being ungrateful.

According to him, the defender receives GHS9,600 as his gross salary.

“Do you know how much Fatawu gets paid a month? GHS9,600! That is his gross salary.

“If a player is earning this kind of money and he comes on air and says he regrets playing for Hearts of Oak, Hearts of Oak is a rubbish club, people should not regard and all, that’s okay, fine

“People will put money and invest their time…We are not interested in this kind of banter, player comes and talks, no, we are not interested in that.

“I am not being disrespectful to you or arrogant but we are human beings, it gets to a point where we have to say things,” Vincent Odotei Sowah explained.

Meanwhile, in the heat of things, Fatawu Mohammed has apologies to the club for his rants after he was told to look for a different club.

