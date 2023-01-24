0
Fatawu Mohammed set to join Egyptian side Bani Sweef after leaving Hearts of Oak

Abdul Fatawu Mohammed, a former Hearts of Oak captain, has left Ghana to join Egyptian club Bani Sweef.

Fatawu’s deal is rumoured to have been brokered by the CEO of Sports Light Consult, Nana Kwarteng, who has offered a lot of Ghanaian players the opportunity to play outside.

Fatawu Mohammed was released by Hearts of Oak after almost a decade with the club.

The 30-year-old joined Hearts in 2013 from Real Tamale United and has since been an important player in the team, contributing to its successes.

He helped the Ghanaian giants to a league title in the 2020-21 season, which they had not won since 2008, and two FA Cups, but lost his position in recent times, forcing the club to let him go.

He also served as captain of the club since 2018, but he was stripped of the captaincy when Serbian trainer Slavko Matic took over the head coach position after the exit of Samuel Boadu.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
