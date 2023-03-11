Fatawu Mohammed urges Karela United fans to turn out massively for Nsoatreman clash

Karela United's new signing, Abdul Fatawu Mohammed

Karela United's new signing, Abdul Fatawu Mohammed, has urged fans to turn out in force to support the team in their upcoming match against Nsoatreman FC.

The Passioners have had a tough season so far, but Mohammed believes that a strong show of support from the fans could help the team turn things around.



Speaking ahead of the match, Mohammed said, "We plead with all the supporters to come in numbers on Sunday to fill the park for us. We the playing body losing against Accra Lions had a brief meeting which resulted in an away draw against Dreams FC," as quoted by domesticsportsgh.com.



"So we are preparing for our upcoming match so we need the prayers of everyone and at end of Sunday by this time we will be victorious with the three points."

Karela United currently sit in 16th on the Ghana Premier League table, with just 23 points from 20 matches. However, a win against Nsoatreman FC could give the team a much-needed boost and help them climb up the table.



The match is set to take place on Sunday, and Fatawu is hoping that the fans will turn out in force to support the team.



He added, "We know we have disappointed the fans so far this season, but we are working hard to turn things around. With the support of the fans, we can do it."