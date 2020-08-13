Sports News

Fatawu Safiu grabs winner for Trelleborgs against Vasteras SK in Sweden

Fatawu Safiu celebrates with his teammates

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Fatawu Safiu scored the only goal as Trelleborgs defeated Västerås SK on Wednesday August, 12 in the Swedish Superettan league.

The Black Stars player converted from the spot in the 76th minute to secure all three points for his side.



The 26-year-old impressed for the home side, but was replaced a minute after snatching the winner.

Safiu has now made 12 appearances this season, scoring four times for the Blue and Whites.



Trelleborgs lie eight in the Superettan league after 12 games.

